Two-time Grand Slam finalist and Aussie Open second seed Alexander Zverev heaped praise on Scottish opponent Jacob Fearnley after reaching the last 16 with a straight sets win in Melbourne.

“Jacob is an incredible player, he went through all the stages – going to university, playing Futures, Challengers – and now he is playing on the big stage,” said Zverev, who won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 adding:

“I have massive respect for him. He will get better over the next few year.”

Jacob, from Edinburgh, will now focus on a Davis Cup debut for Great Britain away to Japan later this month. He was realistic about the challenge against Zverev.

“It’s really cool to see the progression and to be where I am now.

“I thought I played some good tennis. I don’t think there was too much in it, just a few points here and there.

“That’s what those top guys do so well. They keep composed and their base level just stays the same throughout the whole match.

“Mine went quite up and down, which I think is what cost me the match” said Jacob who has shot up the rankings to just outside the top 70 since turning pro last April.

