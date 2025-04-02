As part of the sponsorship the company’s branding now features prominently on the team’s home and away playing kits.

Davy Young, Chair of Murrayfield Wanderers, says: “Our club has enjoyed the support of the team from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland for many years, and it’s great now to have them represented on the shirts of our 1st XV home and away strips. The team will compete with renewed vigour and a strong sense of community backing.”

Gavin Hamilton, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, who is pictured with the 1st XV squad, added: “We are delighted to support the Murrayfield Wanderers 1st XV as their strip sponsor. This

sponsorship reflects our dedication to investing in the communities where we build. We believe in the power of sports to bring people together and are excited to be part of the Wanderers journey over the next few seasons.”

Wanderers play in Division One of the Arnold Clark East of Scotland Leagues.

Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Like this: Like Loading...