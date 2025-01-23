BEAR Scotland warns road users to expect closures and restrictions on major bridges in South East Scotland during Storm Éowyn on Friday.

The Met Office have issued a red weather warning for wind affecting most of central and southern Scotland. This means very dangerous conditions and significant disruption.

The storm is forecast to bring high winds gusting over 80mph to the Forth Bridges throughout Friday. This would mean the Forth Road Bridge would be closed to all vehicles and the Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge closed to high sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes.

Bridges on the A1 in East Lothian are also likely to see restrictions. Closures to high sided vehicles are expected, and the bridge carrying the A1 over the River Tyne near East Linton may close to all vehicles if gusts exceed 75mph.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “Storm Éowyn is forecast to bring very strong winds that will mean restrictions on bridges in South East Scotland.

“Drivers of wind susceptible vehicles should pay particular attention to weather warnings and avoid routes with restrictions in place.”

Live traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot

Queensferry Crossing Photo BEAR Scotland

