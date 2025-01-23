Storm Éowyn: Edinburgh Airport – operations will be limited during red weather warning.

Operations at Edinburgh Airport will be limited during Friday’s red weather warning as Scotland prepares for the impact of Storm Éowyn.

Police Scotland have advised that people should not travel on roads between the hours of 10.00am and 5pm within the Met Office’s Red weather warning area – passengers and staff are urged to follow that advice.

The airport remains in conversations with airline partners and will seek to facilitate their operations where we are able to do so. Airlines will make decisions on the operations of their own flights.

Passengers should continue to contact their airline for the latest information on their flights. This is a fast-moving situation and flight schedules will continue to change over the coming hours so passengers should continue to check with their airline throughout today and tomorrow.

Adam Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Edinburgh Airport said: “The decision to limit our operations is not taken lightly but the safety of our passengers and staff is paramount, and we urge them to follow Police Scotland’s advice.

“It is for airlines to decide whether they will operate flights and we will facilitate their operations where we are able to do so. This is a fluid situation, and we are working to understand the knock-on impact. We would ask people for their patience while we work through this.

“We will provide updates when we can but we would also advise passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information on their flights.”

