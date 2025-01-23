The Italian Divino Enoteca is reopening on Thursday with 16 wines by the glass from the upgraded Enomatic® Roma system.

This is the only restaurant in town which allows guests to sample rare and fine wines by the glass in a unique experience for customers. It is the perfect spot for a group of friends who may all wish to try out different wines.

To celebrate the new Enomatics, Divino has created The Eno Experience – for £35, guests can experience a hands-on exploration of fine wines with their own personal ENO card loaded with a £35 wine credit for the dispensers, in addition to a complimentary antipasto board to enjoy a curated selection of the finest Italian charcuterie and cheeses alongside their wine.

Tony Crolla, CEO of Vittoria Group, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome our guests back with an upgraded wine experience that reflects our commitment to excellence. The new Enomatic Roma series will allow us to offer an even wider selection of premium wines by the glass while maintaining the freshness and quality our customers expect.”

Sally McGill, Commercial Director of EnoDirect, commented: “Divino has worked with EnoDirect for over 12 years, embracing the benefits of Enomatic technology to enhance its renowned wine program. We’re proud to support restaurants like Divino in redefining their wine offerings – by enabling fine wines to be served by the glass; we help businesses increase profits and broaden consumer palates.”

Divino Enoteca invites wine enthusiasts and food lovers to experience its elevated offerings starting on Thursday.

For more information on upcoming events or to book a meal, visit https://divinoedinburgh.com/upcoming-events

