A new suite of exhibitions has been announced for the City Art Centre on Market Street where the curators champion Scottish visual arts and crafts.

Out of Chaos: Post-War Scottish Art 1945-2000

17 May – 12 October 2025

The post-war era was a period of seismic shifts – political and social, scientific and cultural. Emerging from the events of the Second World War, communities lived with the legacies of conflict while looking ahead to the future. Contemporary artists responded to these changing times, addressing both traditional and modern themes in their work as they pushed the boundaries of creativity. By the end of the century, the artistic landscape was entirely transformed.

Scheduled to complement John Bellany: A Life in Self-Portraiture, this survey exhibition examines the wider context of post-war Scottish art. Charting the years between the late 1940s and late 1990s, it showcases evolving approaches to figurative and landscape subjects, the growth of abstraction and pop art, and the development of new media. Out of Chaos presents a range of artworks from the City Art Centre’s permanent collection, featuring key pieces by William Johnstone, Joan Eardley, Eduardo Paolozzi, Ian Hamilton Finlay, Elizabeth Blackadder and Maud Sulter.

John Bellany: A Life in Self-Portraiture

31 May – 28 September 2025

John Bellany was one of the most significant Scottish painters of the modern era. A Life in Self-Portraiture brings together over 80 autobiographical drawings, paintings, prints and sketchbooks, spanning from the early 1960s until the artist’s death in 2013.

John Bellany was one of the most prolific self-portraitists in history, obsessively documenting his own image throughout his lifetime. This exhibition captures the wide range of works created across different mediums, from carefully observed student studies, to his epic pictorial narratives where he disguised himself in different roles and fantastical characters. The exhibition contains works on loan from public and private collections across the country, including the artist’s estate, many of which have never been seen publicly before.

An accompanying publication includes a foreword by Helen Bellany, plus an essay and interview from exhibition curators’ Bill Hare and Sandy Moffat. Moffat’s account charts his long-term friendship and collaboration with Bellany, from their time at art school up until the latter’s death.

John Bellany: A Life in Self-Portraiture captures the span of an extraordinary life and career, told through the lens of the artist’s own eyes and the words of the people who knew him best.

Unmasked: Exploring Scottish Portraiture

13 September 2025 – May 2026

Portraiture is an age-old artform with a seemingly simple purpose: to record the likeness of a human subject. Yet the enduring appeal of portraiture lies in its complexity. Behind every portrait is a series of stories – interwoven narratives about the sitter, the artist, and the circumstances that brought them together.

Unmasked: Exploring Scottish Portraiture examines this genre in depth, with a selection of highlights from the City Art Centre’s permanent collection. Featuring examples of painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking and photography, the exhibition spans almost 400 years of artistic production, from historic portraits by George Jamesone to contemporary works by Sekai Machache. Unmasked shares new research findings from the collection and reveals several recent acquisitions, on display for the first time.

Carla van de Puttelaar

Facing the Law: Portraits Past & Present

8 November 2025 – 8 March 2026

Carla van de Puttelaar (b. 1967) is an internationally acclaimed Dutch photographer and art historian based in the Netherlands. She has always had a keen interest in portraiture and over the last two years she has been photographing women working in the Scottish legal profession.

Facing the Law: Portraits Past & Present will feature around 80 of these portraits, celebrating women in the law, from individuals at the outset of their careers to those pioneers who have paved the way for the next generation, such as the Right Honourable Lady Dorrian, who is the first female Lord Justice Clerk. Displayed alongside these photographs will be a small group of oil paintings from public and private collections, dated from the 17th and 18th centuries, a time when the law was an entirely male dominated occupation, by leading portraitists of the era including David Scougall, Allan Ramsay, and Henry Raeburn.

This exhibition explores Scottish portraiture in the legal profession, drawing parallels and contrasts between past and present.

Carla van de Puttelaar; Facing the Law: Portraits Past & Present is being sponsored by Burness Paull.

Michael Fullerton

22 November 2025 – 22 February 2026

This major exhibition by Glasgow-born artist Michael Fullerton will feature a new body of paintings, as well as a survey of screen-prints and works selected from the City Art Centre Collections.

Mona Yoo

2025 Artist in Residence

Edinburgh-based artist Mona Yoo has been invited to develop a long-term project throughout 2025. A period of research and on-site investigation into the history and architecture of the City Art Centre building will result in a series of interruptions and interventions, and culminate in an exhibition outcome in early 2026.

Cllr Val Walker the Convener of Culture and Communities on The City of Edinburgh Council said: “The City Art Centre is set for an extraordinary year ahead as we begin to reveal highlights from the 2025 programme.

“Since its opening in 1980, the Centre has always been more than just a gallery—it was created as a space for artists, craftspeople, and art lovers to gather. Now, 45 years on, the City Art Centre remains one of the most accessible and welcoming venues for art enthusiasts in the capital and is proud to house Edinburgh’s art collection, one of the finest in the country.”

Carla van de Puttelaar, ‘Portrait of Lady Dorrian’, 2023. © the artist

Mona Yoo, ‘There Is Not Even Silence In The Void’, 2023. Photo: Julian Lee Harather. © the artist

Michael Fullerton, ‘Cypher (MGM. circa 1936)’, 2014. Screenprint. © the artist

F.C.B. Cadell, ‘The Black Hat’, 1914. City Art Centre, Museums & Galleries Edinburgh

John Bellany, ‘Sad Self-Portrait’, 1976. © The Estate of John Bellany

Barbara Rae, ‘Peat Bank, South Erradale (West Highland Landscape)’, 1987. © the artist.

Carla van de Puttelaar, ‘Portrait of Safeena Rashid’

Like this: Like Loading...