By the time our paper goes to press and is then distributed to libraries and cafés all over the city, we are already planning the next issue.

So if you have a story for us then please get in touch. If you are running an event, if your business has something or someone new – or you have something to complain about then email us here.

In November’s print edition you can read all of our usual articles about where to drink your next cup of coffee, where to eat out.

We also have a regular feature outlining some of the latest planning news in this ever-changing city.

Dance Iyahami Saanvi Reddy Elluri, Hiti Laitha Kantamaneni and Hiya Lakshmi Kantamaneni

Our Page 3 is always a photo of some kind – and this month it is the young dancers from Dance Iyahami who grace our page ahead of Edinburgh Diwali on Sunday 3 November in the city centre. The festival of lights will bring much needed cheer in a parade along George Street from 1pm to the Ross Bandstand where there is dance and music all afternoon ahead of an official firework display.

There are all kinds of local stories – from garbage to the closure of The People’s Story to creating a new public square at West Crosscauseway. And we have the latest instalment in the long running saga which Stephen Rafferty has unearthed about Bross Bagels.

