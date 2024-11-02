The sky isn’t necessarily the limit for Civil Service Strollers committee member, Nazmi Ozan, nowadays.

Following a successful sponsored parachute jump in aid of the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People, Nazmi admits the thrill seeking bug could have smitten him – at the age of 67.

“For an encore? Maybe a bungee jump? I could be tempted by that” he said.

Catalyst for Nazmi’s jump was care received at the hospital for his grand-daughter, Londyn, who from birth was diagnosed with an intestinal problem which required the tot to be attached to a colostomy bag.

He said: “Londyn’s made a full recovery thanks to the magnificent treatment received but in her first six months she had three major operations.

“Londyn’s mum, Lara and her sister Denize were talking about what they could do to repay the kindness and dedication of hospital staff and when they suggested a sponsored sky dive I said I’ll join you.

“I am not usually a risk taker unless there is a good reason and this was certainly one.”

“There was a bit of anxiety involved but the views ascending to 10,000 feet took my mind of it.

“Once attached to a professional jumper I knew I was in good hands especially after the first 30 seconds when I relaxed and was able to enjoy the complete silence.”

Lara’s partner and Londyn’s dad is ex-Hibs 2016 Scottish Cup winner Liam Fontaine and Nazmi revealed how the football community – and others including Edinburghs Turkish community where Nazmi has his origins – had been especially generous.”

To complete the jump Nazmi and his daughters travelled to Skydive St Andrews.

To contribute to the cause visit JustGiving – Nazmi’s fundraiser for Royal Hospital for Children & Young People.

Down-to-earth: Sky diving grandad, Nazmi Okan, with daughters, Denize and Lara, who also made the jump for charity.

