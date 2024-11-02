An election hustings is being organised in Colinton/Fairmilehead.
The hustings which has been set up by The Scottish Libertarian Party will be held on 6 November at 7.30pm at Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre.
The evening will begin with a short introduction from all candidates registered to take part.
There will be questions from the moderator and from members of the public until just before 9pm when candidates will be invited to make their closing statements.
The candidates in Colinton/Fairmilehead are:
- Bonnie Prince Bob, Independent
- Mev Brown, Independent
- Mairianna Clyde, Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Neil Cuthbert, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Sheila Gilmore, Scottish Labour Party
- David Ian Henry, Independent
- Tam Laird, Scottish Libertarian Party
- Grant Lidster, Reform UK
- Richard Crewe Lucas, Scottish Family Party
- Daniel Aleksanteri Milligan, Scottish Greens
- Louise Spence, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Marc Wilkinson, Independent
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.