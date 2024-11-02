An election hustings is being organised in Colinton/Fairmilehead.

The hustings which has been set up by The Scottish Libertarian Party will be held on 6 November at 7.30pm at Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre.

The evening will begin with a short introduction from all candidates registered to take part.

There will be questions from the moderator and from members of the public until just before 9pm when candidates will be invited to make their closing statements.

The candidates in Colinton/Fairmilehead are:

Bonnie Prince Bob, Independent

Mev Brown, Independent

Mairianna Clyde, Scottish National Party (SNP)

Neil Cuthbert, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Sheila Gilmore, Scottish Labour Party

David Ian Henry, Independent

Tam Laird, Scottish Libertarian Party

Grant Lidster, Reform UK

Richard Crewe Lucas, Scottish Family Party

Daniel Aleksanteri Milligan, Scottish Greens

Louise Spence, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Marc Wilkinson, Independent

