Edinburgh Accies netballers have received a boost going into the new National League season which gets underway on 8 December with the appointment of Australian Helen Taylor as new head coach.

Helen arrives with a glowing CV and club president Gemma Sole said: “We are thrilled to appoint Helen Taylor for the 2024-25 season.

“We have some ambitious performance targets this season and believe that the combination of Helen’s technical knowledge and franchise experience (with the professional team Strathclyde Sirens) will be key in developing a performance culture and grinding out some big wins in the National League.”

Helen is equally enthusiastic about what lies ahead, saying:

“Scotland’s pool of netball athletes is second to none compared to the rest of the world! Facilities and funding are our biggest barriers, but all is improving as netball is growing in Scotland.

“The girls at Edinburgh Accies are passionate and super willing to learn, which I have found refreshing as a coach and why I am so excited for the upcoming season. Bring it on! “

Helen starting playing in Australia aged 10 and five years later debuted in the West Australia state side. At the age of 15 she also was picked for Australia Schools.

Throughout later teenage years she was identified to be part of the Australian Institute of Sport netball squad and played for the Suncorp Super Netball team, West Coast Warriors.

Moving to Scotland Helen was initially part of the Strathclyde Sirens professional team but has now moved cross country to assist Accies whose three teams have performed well in the build up to the National League.

Helen Taylor

WA NETBALL LEAGUE – WEST COAST WARRIORS v EAST FREMANTLE SHARKS…Warriors centre Helen Taylor gets airborne as she catches a pass. PICTURE NIC ELLIS THE WEST AUSTRALIAN

Accies in training for the start of the National League campaign supervised by new coach Helen Taylor.

Like this: Like Loading...