Police in Edinburgh have issued a fresh appeal for information to help trace 47-year-old Averil Shepley, who was reported missing from Edinburgh last week.

Averil was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city around 10.30pm last Friday, 30 September.

Officers believe she has walked to Minto Street, hailed a taxi and then travelled to Queensferry Road, near to the junction of Queensferry Terrace around 11pm.

She is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slight build, with short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black woolly hat with toggles on each side and black trousers.

She could also be wearing a bright pink Goretex jacket and have a black and red rucksack in her possession.

Chief Inspector Murray Tait said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Averil’s welfare and need anyone who has seen her to please contact us.

“I’m asking people in the Silverknowes, Davidson’s Mains and Queensferry Road areas to please check their dash-cams or any private CCTV cameras for any relevant footage that could help us to trace her.

“I would also say to Averil directly, if she sees this appeal, please get in touch with officers or your family to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0090 of 1 October, 2022.

