Music School Open Day – Saturday 5 November 2022 11am to 2pm
The City of Edinburgh Music School is a national centre of excellence for musicians of any school age (4 – 18).
It is funded by The Scottish Government and does not charge any fees. The Music School is housed within two neighbouring state comprehensive schools – Flora Stevenson Primary and Broughton High School in the Comely Bank area of Edinburgh.
Entry is by audition and students have to be above average ability on an instrument/voice for their age, to be considered.
All instruments and differing styles of music are treated equally.
To find out more visit Broughton High School on Saturday 5 November 2022.
Staff, students and some of their parents will be on hand to show you around, answer questions and demonstrate how this unique form of education works.
No need to book – just drop in any time between 11.00 am and 2pm.
Sir Geoff’s handprints cast for posterity
Next month there will be a ceremony at the City Chambers when Professor Sir Geoff Palmer will be honoured with the Edinburgh Award. He has just had his handprints cast in clay ahead of the being set in stone in the quadrangle along with others who have received the award before him. The emeritus professor’s…
What’s on today – Dusherra 2022 – there will be fireworks and bonfires
Edinburgh’s Dusherra Festival takes place on Calton Hill on Sunday 9 October, with a packed programme of traditional and contemporary musical and dance performances, fireworks and the triumphant burning of three huge effigies. Edinburgh’s Dusherra (or Duss-ehhh-ra as it is pronounced across India), is the flagship event of the Scottish Indian Arts Forum (SIAF) and…
Book Review – Death Drop by Claire MacLeary
In Death Drop, her fifth Harcus & Laird detective novel, Edinburgh author Claire MacLeary addresses issues around bullying, domestic violence, cross-dressing, cyber fraud and people trafficking. And of course her two detectives, Wilma Harcus and Maggie Laird, are still struggling with their own domestic lives; difficult children, difficult partners, difficult finances, difficult parents – not to…
Photography exhibition – Edinburgh A Lost World
Ron O’Donnell – Edinburgh: A Lost World is a one floor exhibition at the CIty Art Centre featuring black & white and colour photographs of unseen and forgotten Edinburgh interiors by contemporary Scottish artist Ron O’Donnell. Known today for working in the medium of constructed photography and large-scale installations, O’Donnell began his artistic career as a…
Sunday Classics series begins at Usher Hall
Later on Sunday the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra from the Czech Republic will take to the stage at the Usher Hall at 3pm. Renowned cellist, Laura van der Heijden, will perform Martinů’s Cello Concerto No. 1 and the concert concludes with Dvořak’s ‘New World’ Symphony. This will be followed in November by globally lauded soloist Paul…
Schoolchildren are drawn to the pride of lions on The Meadows
A bunch of eight and nine-year-olds from George Heriot’s School were having fun this week examining the pride of bronze lions which have taken up residence, and learning to draw them with Scottish artist Jane Lee McCracken. The 25 bronze lions are ranged around the grass at the main junction on the north side of…
