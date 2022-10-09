Music School Open Day – Saturday 5 November 2022 11am to 2pm

The City of Edinburgh Music School is a national centre of excellence for musicians of any school age (4 – 18).

It is funded by The Scottish Government and does not charge any fees. The Music School is housed within two neighbouring state comprehensive schools – Flora Stevenson Primary and Broughton High School in the Comely Bank area of Edinburgh.

Entry is by audition and students have to be above average ability on an instrument/voice for their age, to be considered.

All instruments and differing styles of music are treated equally.

To find out more visit Broughton High School on Saturday 5 November 2022.

Staff, students and some of their parents will be on hand to show you around, answer questions and demonstrate how this unique form of education works.

No need to book – just drop in any time between 11.00 am and 2pm.

