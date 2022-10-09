The winner of a recent Great Taste Award, chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt’s Raspberry Cranachan Truffles are inspired by one of Scotland’s simplest, but most delicious desserts – the ingenious pairing of raspberries, toasted oats, honey and whisky.

The Cranachan Truffles have a fruity raspberry centre, surrounded by a rich, dark chocolate ganache flavoured with Scottish heather honey and Premium Whisky. Every single one is carefully hand rolled in crunchy oat biscuit crumbs.

He has chosen to present the truffles in a reusable tub, which, with its handy little lid, can be used to hold all sorts of small items long after the truffles have been enjoyed.

“My raspberry Cranachan truffles are silky smooth on the inside, with a lovely crunchy texture on the outside and just enough whisky to warm the tastebud,” said Sebastian, who is also an experienced pastry chef as well as a chocolatier. “The texture is really important in this truffle, with the pop of fruity raspberry a delicious contrast to the crunchy oat biscuits.”

“We were delighted to secure a star at this year’s Great Taste Award for this product. We won two, as our blonde caramelised white chocolate bar with pistachio dukkha, was also recognised.”

