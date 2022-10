The cycle campaign group Pedal on Parliament is holding its AGM on 6 November 2022 online. Details of how to register are below.

Pedal on Parliament was held earlier this summer when hundreds turned out for a slow cycle down to The Scottish Parliament drawing attention to the continuing need for safe cycling infrastructure.

pedalonparliament.org

Cllr Chas Booth and Co-Leader of Scottish Greens and Minister for Active Travel, Patrick Harvie, pose for the camera at Pedal on Parliament 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...