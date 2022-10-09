Passey’s on Portobello High Street has won awards before and now the café bar and bistro has been successful yet again in winning accolades for its good food and atmosphere.

Nick, Gary and the team at Passeys are delighted to have won a Good Food Award both this year and last

This year (and last year) the café won a Blue Ribbon in the Good Food Awards. And just last month they also won a TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award. Rated four and a half stars on TripAdvisor the café describes itself there as “Quirky, Food centric café bar/bistro in Portobello. It’s a home from home with great service and all food is made by our fantastic chefs on site. All fresh and locally sourced. Not to mention great coffee and drinks”.

In their entry for the Good Food award the café owners said: “We have spent the past couple of years planning how we could make our business stand out, how we could include everyone and be an ethical employer.

“Our journey started in the hospitality trade and with a mixture of influences, we finally opened Passey’s. We look forward to expanding in the future and meeting you all.”

Nick Passey talked to us about the Good Food Award. He said: “We are absolutely over the moon to once again receive this award. Our team works hard to deliver excellent customer service and great food to a high standard. Our customers are always made to feel at home in our little bistro and we all, as a team, pride ourselves on that.

“The way the award works is that we get recommended by customers who then have the opportunity to vote for us. I believe decisions on winners are then made by the organisers.”

The award-winning food and drink is served at Passeys is served until 6pm every night and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nick explained: “We serve a wide variety of food from breakfast, to dinner and everything in between. We offer curry nights, steak night and our customer favourite, wagyu burgers. Our Sunday roasts are regularly sold out.

“We bought the business on 18 August 2020 and opened our doors on 9 September the same year. In summer 2021 we applied for a late licence to serve food to 10pm. Now we have a premises licence which allows us to serve alcohol at the same time.”

This award is confirmation for the Passeys team that they are doing the right thing for their customers.

Nick said: “It’s our reputation and growing customer base, we’re very lucky to have a strong and loyal customer base.”

The new winter menu has just been launched.

www.passeyscoffeecompany.co.uk

Passey’s Portobello, 272 Portobello High Street, EH15 2AT

