Scotland men have rallied on day three of the world shore angling championships in Sicily, climbing the leader board.

Uddingston-based Billy Buckley has slipped into 20th position overall from 42nd after day two. Other anglers have also moved up the rankings with Calum Culbert (Aberdeen) now in 57th place. He was 76th after day two.

Barry McEwan, the self-employed carpet fitter from Port Seton, and treasurer of the East Lothian-based Bass Rock Shore Angling League, is now in 66th position going into the fourth and final day. He was 86th after day two.

Nuno Santos (Glasgow) is now 71st from 95 the previous day and Michael McLoughlin (Cumbernauld) has moved up from 92nd to 75 and the leader in the event is Portugal angler Nuno Barradas.

The overnight results indicate that the Tartan team, sponsored by Ultima Sea, are now 14th out of 21 nations in the event having moved up three places with South Africa, Brazil, Lithuania, Gibralter, Poland, Germany and Chile now below them.

Portugal still lead the chase for silverware with The Netherlands now second after moving up a place with Belgium third.

Ireland, who were second after day two, slip to seventh and England are now ninth having been sixth and Wales are in tenth spot in the event being held in Catania.

