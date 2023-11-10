Today we are invited to a briefing with the Transport and Environment Conniver (temporary) Cllr Scott Arthur who is going to explain to us what will happen with pavement parking moving forward, as well as communal bins and cleansing, bus lane fines and a Travelling Safely schemes report.

And for good measure there will be some discussion about the Tram Enquiry Report which will all be on the agenda at next week’s Transport & Environment Committee.

18/09/2023Picture Alan Simpson Nine years after the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry was ordered by First Minister Alex Salmond Lord Hardie has issued his report which has cost £13.1 million. The four volume report contains criticisms of several organisations whose acts or omissions were principally responsible for the failure to deliver the Edinburgh Trams Project on time, within budget and to the extent projected.

Summerhall Big Christmas Weekend

From Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd December, Summerhall will host the inaugural Summerhall Big Christmas Weekend. Held throughout Summerhall, the Big Weekend will build on the popularity of its annual Christmas Market – 90 stalls of locally curated businesses will make for a bigger, better, and even more festive atmosphere for all to enjoy.

A full weekend of Christmas creativity and fun for the local community, Summerhall’s Big Christmas Weekend will see events, activities, performance, stalls, and more take place. Highlights include Adrenalism Theatre’s A Very Crypto Christmas (with Christmas Karaoke and bar service); Crispmas Confessional; Après Ski Bar with raclette and German beer; Carol Singing from Summerhall’s very own community choir; a Friday night Christmas Ceilidh in collaboration with The Edinburgh Ceilidh Club; and Wreath Making with Ollie and Ivy using locally and sustainably sourced materials – as well as a wide range of high quality food and mulled wine and cider vendors.

Welcoming all at only £3 entry to the market and free for Under 18s, this is a full weekend of Christmas creativity where special gifts can be bought and made, culture enjoyed, and the festive spirit found at every corner.

www.summerhall.co.uk

The Edinburgh International Book Festival this winter

The Edinburgh International Book Festival today announced Stories and Scran will take place on Friday 1 December as part of the third season of Citizen WinterWarmer events: a community celebration bringing together local voices and authors and artists.

Taking place from 7-8.30pm audiences are invited to savour a sumptuous 3-course meal provided by the Scran Academy (included in the price of the ticket) and hear new writing from local people who have taken part in Citizen, alongside special guests including Chitra Ramaswamy.

This year’s event will take place at Fisherrow Centre in Musselburgh and will showcase the diverse voices and creative talent from local groups including illustrations from students at Edinburgh College of Art and the Book Festival’s own Adults Writing Group and The Citizen Collective.

https://www.edbookfest.co.uk/the-festival/whats-on/stories-and-scran-2

Scottish Government funding for festivals

Creative Scotland has awarded £633, 396 in funding to the Edinburgh Festivals to support continued strategic development activity.

Culture Minister Christina McKelvie said: “The Scottish Government’s commitment to investing in arts and culture remains strong, which is why we have continued to provide support, through Creative Scotland, to Edinburgh’s festivals.

“Communities right across the city will benefit from almost £640,000 in PLaCE funding. We hope this will allow Festivals to continue their development and deliver more fantastic work in our schools and with our local communities.”

Festival Funding amount Edinburgh Art Festival £50,000 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society £75,000 Edinburgh International Book Festival £53,450 Edinburgh International Festival £75,000 Edinburgh International Film Festival £75,000 Edinburgh International Science Festival £60,000 Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival £75,000 Festivals Edinburgh £19,946 Imaginate £75,000 Scottish International Storytelling Festival £75,000 TOTAL £633,396

