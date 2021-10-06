UPDATE – 4.49PM

THIS LADY HAS NOW BEEN TRACED SAFE AND WELL

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the public’s help in tracing an 82-year-old woman who has been missing since lunchtime.

Ivy Cochrane was last seen in Morrisons on Pilton Drive at 1.10pm on Wednesday and her family have now reported their concern for her.

She is described as being around 5ft tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a burgundy jacket with fur around the hood.

Inspector Keith Forrester said: “Ivy’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and I am appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has seen anyone matching her description, to get in touch.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1714 of 6 October.”

