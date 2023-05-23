Police Scotland have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing 13-year-old girl.
Angel McDaid was last seen on Princes Street around 1pm on Monday 22 May 2023.
She is from the Drylaw area of the city.
Angel is described as being a white female, around 4ft 10in, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen she was wearing a black jumper, black trousers, a thin black faux leather gilet, white trainers and grey tote bag.
Sergeant Alison Lawrie said ‘Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Angel and I am appealing for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us. I would also appeal to Angel directly to get in touch with local officers’.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 3921 of 21 May 2023.
Renewables hub to be created at Port of Leith
Construction has begun on a major part of the largest renewable hub in Scotland at the Port of Leith which is expected to be operational by summer 2024. The new riverside marine berth is now being constructed as part of a £50 million project by Forth Ports. The renewable energy hub will be built on…
McConnell “astonished” at lack of reform in local government
Lord Jack McConnell, former First Minister between 2001 and 2007, says he is “astonished” that local government has not been reformed in Scotland in the last three decades. It is 30 years since the last significant reform by then Scottish Secretary Ian Lang. At that time the two-tier system of regional and district authorities in…
Grants available from Solar Co-op for Edinburgh community organisations
Grants of between £1,000 and £3,000 are available now to community focused groups from Edinburgh Community Solar Co-operative (ECSC). The ECSC Community Fund has reopened and grants are now available for community focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment. provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable…
At Voodoo Rooms – Tennent’s Lager launch Limited Edition collaboration with Pieute
On Saturday Tennent’s Lager along with Edinburgh clothing brand Pieute will celebrate their collaboration at a special event at Voodoo Rooms. The clothing brand has created two unisex T-shirts embodying Scottish pride and creativity, and fans can only buy the designs at the event. The free event will bring both communities together to celebrate Scotland’s…
Latest on local sea and game fishing
Bass Rock Shore Angling League bosses have confirmed that the next leg of the Summer League is at Dunbar Harbour on Wednesday, May 24. Registration for leg three is at the harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and this is a pegged match. Elsewhere, West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have…
Five things you need to know today
Music on Friday While the Brunton is temporarily closed they are working with Loretto School and Northesk Parish Church in Musselburgh to be able to present all the events on their programme. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham will bring their new tour Phil & Aly to Northesk Parish Church on Friday 26 May at 7.30pm. With their musical magic and quick-witted humour they…