Police Scotland have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing 13-year-old girl.

Angel McDaid was last seen on Princes Street around 1pm on Monday 22 May 2023.

She is from the Drylaw area of the city.

Angel is described as being a white female, around 4ft 10in, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black jumper, black trousers, a thin black faux leather gilet, white trainers and grey tote bag.

Sergeant Alison Lawrie said ‘Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Angel and I am appealing for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us. I would also appeal to Angel directly to get in touch with local officers’.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 3921 of 21 May 2023.

