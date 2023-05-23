Grants of between £1,000 and £3,000 are available now to community focused groups from Edinburgh Community Solar Co-operative (ECSC).

The ECSC Community Fund has reopened and grants are now available for community focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment. provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable at their premises. Any organisations which have received funding previously are not eligible.

Eligible organisations can apply for the full cost of a project or a smaller contribution to a larger project. The average grant is likely to be in the region of £1500. Funds for larger projects will not be released until the applicant can demonstrate that they have the remainder of the funds in place.

ECSC raises capital from the public to install solar panels on council buildings. The co-op pays dividends to investors and allocates some of their profits to community causes.

Purpose of the grant

a) Environment/sustainability education

b) Environmental improvements to buildings used by communities

c) Health, well-being and inclusion (for example community gardens, healthy eating programmes, or

improved access to facilities for people with additional mobility needs)

d) Small-scale renewables/activities that reduce carbon

e) Initiatives that address fuel poverty

Applications close on 31 July.

More information here.

