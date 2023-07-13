Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a 26-year-old man missing since Wednesday.

Kieran Highway was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh, around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in in height, of medium build, with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing dark jogging trousers, a light blue t-shirt, a light grey jacket and a light blue baseball cap.

Sergeant Craig Darling said: “There are concerns for Kieran’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kieran or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3680 of 12 July, 2023.

