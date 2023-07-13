The 2023 Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival begins on Friday 14 July with 110 concerts featuring top Scottish bands, international stars and festival favourites as well as new names.
Members of the Travelling Tent show gathered on the High Street on Thursday morning, entertaining passing tourists with short bursts of music.
The musicians from Tenement Jazz Band, with singers Nicole Smit and Kat Brooks, journey back to the 1920s tent shows that promoted Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith to fame.
Tenement Jazz Band play the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival on Friday 21 July – their shows sold out last year.
The programme is below – book now.
New dating app launches exclusively in Edinburgh
The co-founders of tbc (‘to be confirmed’) teamed up with Scotland’s top lifestyle influencer, Lois White, to celebrate the app’s launch in the capital. Designed to get users offline and to date in real life without endless swiping, users choose when and where they would like to go on a date and are presented with others…
Continue Reading New dating app launches exclusively in Edinburgh
Police appeal for help in tracing missing man
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a 26-year-old man missing since Wednesday. Kieran Highway was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh, around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023. He is described as being around 5ft 7in in height, of medium build, with short black hair. When last seen he…
Continue Reading Police appeal for help in tracing missing man
Five things you need to know today
Filmhouse news In exciting news for Filmhouse fans, a spokesperson for Caledonian Heritable, who now own the Filmhouse, has told The Edinburgh Reporter that they are making progress with plans to restore a film offering in the Lothian Road building saying: “Caledonian Heritable are working closely with the Filmhouse in the expectation of arriving at…
Deal to bring the Filmhouse back is nearing agreement
In exciting news for Filmhouse fans, a spokesperson for Caledonian Heritable, who now own the Filmhouse, has told The Edinburgh Reporter that they are making progress with plans to restore a film offering in the Lothian Road building saying: “Caledonian Heritable are working closely with the Filmhouse in the expectation of arriving at a scenario…
Continue Reading Deal to bring the Filmhouse back is nearing agreement
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Manifest Destiny’s Child
Or how a left-leaning US presidential campaign gave the world a Make-America-White-Again Donzilla aka Donald Trump. Dennis Trainor Jr’s thought-provoking and humorous play, Manifest Destiny’s Child, is a true account of his experiences as a teacher, who jettisoned a cushy job to join the frontline of the Occupy Movement as communications director for Jill Stein’s…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Manifest Destiny’s Child
Grant double sinks The Cods in friendly
English-born midfielder Jorge Grant netted two late goals to secure a 2-0 win for Hearts in a closed doors, pre-season friendly in windy conditions in Lancashire against Fleetwood Town, managed by former Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown. Both teams enjoyed spells in the evenly-contested game where chances spurned, however Hearts threatened early and good interplay involving Lawrence…