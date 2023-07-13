The 2023 Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival begins on Friday 14 July with 110 concerts featuring top Scottish bands, international stars and festival favourites as well as new names.

Members of the Travelling Tent show gathered on the High Street on Thursday morning, entertaining passing tourists with short bursts of music.

The musicians from Tenement Jazz Band, with singers Nicole Smit and Kat Brooks, journey back to the 1920s tent shows that promoted Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith to fame.

Tenement Jazz Band play the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival on Friday 21 July – their shows sold out last year.

The programme is below – book now.

The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival 2023 features acts such as the Travelling Tent Show with musicians from Tenement Jazz Band and singers Nicole Smit and Kat Brooks PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter
Pic Greg Macvean Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival launch with members of The Travelling Tent Show.

