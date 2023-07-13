The co-founders of tbc (‘to be confirmed’) teamed up with Scotland’s top lifestyle influencer, Lois White, to celebrate the app’s launch in the capital.

Designed to get users offline and to date in real life without endless swiping, users choose when and where they would like to go on a date and are presented with others who are also free to meet then.

Uniquely, every profile will feature three voice questions which potential matches will have to answer in order to connect. If the feeling is mutual, tbc arranges the date in minutes, at a great venue the next day – carefully selected from a curated list.

Co-Founder Ben Hanney, said: “After a pilot run in London we selected Edinburgh as our first official launch city. Having studied here I knew it would be the perfect size to launch in and build our first audience with. Edinburgh has not disappointed us so far! So many singles have responded to our initial marketing and launch activities across the city by downloading tbc already, ready to start going out on real-life dates next week.”

tbc co-founder Niluka Kavanagh said: “The time is ripe for a new approach.

“Having been single myself, I know how draining online dating can be. It’s now been over 10 years since Tinder launched, so we’re really excited to bring something new to Edinburgh. One that puts the joy back into dating, so people spend more time out on dates than on dating apps. tbc aims to do just that.”

The app is free to download now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Launching first in Edinburgh, tbc will then be rolled out elsewhere in the UK. www.tbcapp.co

tbc dating app launched in Edinburgh with social media influencer Lois White PHOTO Greg Macvean

