“And the champion golfer for 2023 is….”

Michael Lothian received his trophy from Stephen Gallacher.

He had just won the Drive, Chip and Putt competition organised by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation through which the four times European Tour winner and Ryder Cup player from West Lothian promotes the sport at junior level.

The competition took place during the Genesis Scottish Open week at The Renaissance Club and 13-year-old Michael, from East Linton, not only won the under-15 event after coming through qualifying at Gallacher’s home base of Kingsfield, Linlithgow, but was declared “overall champion”. Some 24 players qualified for various age-group finals.

Completing a memorable day for the youngster he later acquired the autograph of one of his golfing heroes, American Justin Thomas, two time major championship winner and former world No 1.

