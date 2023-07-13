“And the champion golfer for 2023 is….”
Michael Lothian received his trophy from Stephen Gallacher.
He had just won the Drive, Chip and Putt competition organised by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation through which the four times European Tour winner and Ryder Cup player from West Lothian promotes the sport at junior level.
The competition took place during the Genesis Scottish Open week at The Renaissance Club and 13-year-old Michael, from East Linton, not only won the under-15 event after coming through qualifying at Gallacher’s home base of Kingsfield, Linlithgow, but was declared “overall champion”. Some 24 players qualified for various age-group finals.
Completing a memorable day for the youngster he later acquired the autograph of one of his golfing heroes, American Justin Thomas, two time major championship winner and former world No 1.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Drag Queen Wine Tasting is back
Drag Queen Wine Tasting returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe, August 9-27, and this year, the raucous, scintillating affair takes place at the stylish surrounds of Monboddo at Doubletree by Hilton on Bread Street. This “alternative” wine tasting is hosted by Irish sommelier, Beth Brickenden and Scottish Drag Queen, Vanity Von Glow. Vanity Von Glow was…
New dating app launches exclusively in Edinburgh
The co-founders of tbc (‘to be confirmed’) teamed up with Scotland’s top lifestyle influencer, Lois White, to celebrate the app’s launch in the capital. Designed to get users offline and to date in real life without endless swiping, users choose when and where they would like to go on a date and are presented with others…
Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival begins on Friday
The 2023 Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival begins on Friday 14 July with 110 concerts featuring top Scottish bands, international stars and festival favourites as well as new names. Members of the Travelling Tent show gathered on the High Street on Thursday morning, entertaining passing tourists with short bursts of music. The musicians from Tenement…
Police appeal for help in tracing missing man
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a 26-year-old man missing since Wednesday. Kieran Highway was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh, around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023. He is described as being around 5ft 7in in height, of medium build, with short black hair. When last seen he…
Five things you need to know today
Five things you need to know today
Deal to bring the Filmhouse back is nearing agreement
In exciting news for Filmhouse fans, a spokesperson for Caledonian Heritable, who now own the Filmhouse, has told The Edinburgh Reporter that they are making progress with plans to restore a film offering in the Lothian Road building saying: “Caledonian Heritable are working closely with the Filmhouse in the expectation of arriving at a scenario…
