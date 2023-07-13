Drag Queen Wine Tasting returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe, August 9-27, and this year, the raucous, scintillating affair takes place at the stylish surrounds of Monboddo at Doubletree by Hilton on Bread Street.
This “alternative” wine tasting is hosted by Irish sommelier, Beth Brickenden and Scottish Drag Queen, Vanity Von Glow.
Vanity Von Glow was recently featured in the new season of Amazon Prime’s The Three Drinkers and her hit podcast The Vanity Project, Vanity has spent over a decade at the top as a cabaret tour de force and one of the West End’s most recognisable drag queen talents.
Her live shows began in the basement bars of Glasgow before she took London by storm. A singer, pianist and comic, she hosts Soho’s sell out Drag Brunchette and her own blockbuster Friday night show Drag Queen Power Ballads.
The pair poured 3,000 glasses of wine for more than 1,000 audience members at MONO restaurant during their 2022 Fringe debut, receiving many accolades from reviewers.
The salacious duo guide guests through three delicious wines, mouth watering food pairings, all topped off with a dash of audience engagement and a side serving of singalong.
Vino aficionado, Beth Brickenden (The Three Drinkers, Amazon Prime TV) said: “This year will be bigger, bolder and right in the thick of the action. We’ll have new wines, a new venue, fresh pairings, exciting competition prizes and brand-new tunes, but the same old trollops hosting! Expect buckets of laughs, special guests & more raucous tasting notes.”
Working at the forefront of London’s food and wine scene for over a decade since leaving the Emerald Isle, from pop-up wine bars to Michelin Chef collaborations, Beth has a wealth of experience and passion for all things wine and dine. As a host of Amazon Prime’s The Three Drinkers in Ireland and continuing to create immersive wine experiences, Beth also consults for wine bars and restaurants across the city.Tickets for all shows from £35 are on sale now from dragandwine.com
9 – 13 , 16 -20 , 23 -27
Wednesday & Thursday showtimes – 12.30 pm
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday showtimes – 12.30 pm & 3.30 pm
