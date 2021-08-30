Edinburgh Police need help from the public in tracing a 76-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Edinburgh.

Janet Willetts was last seen in the Davidson’s Gardens area of Edinburgh around 9.15pm on 29th August 2021 and there are concerns for her welfare.

She is described as 5″6, slim build with tanned complexion, and bobbed grey hair. She was wearing white jeans, red shoes, green top, blue jacket and has a black crossover bag.

Anyone who may have seen Janet since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0195 of 30/08/2021.

Like this: Like Loading...