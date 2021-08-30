ACCOMMODATION SERVICES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GREEN HOTEL KINROSS

Specialist hospitality business running reservation services for Kinross hotel, as it concludes a major £100,000 refurbishment and market re-positioning under guidance of Amity Hospitality

In a significant new contract gain, The Accommodation Services Trading Company, a specialist business which provides “one stop shop” services for hospitality owners and investors designed to maximise their revenue streams, has announced that it is now running reservation services for The Green Hotel in Kinross.

Originating within the Fusion Group of Companies, which operates its own hospitality portfolio, together with running a Meetings and Events company, Accommodation Services lists Corporate Restructuring as another support service, together with covering the more practical tasks of property maintenance & landscaping, property protection & security, and utilities and hospitality procurement.

The 46 bedroom Green Hotel, which has been managed by Amity Hospitality since 2019, has already had an extra £30,000 of bookings secured in the past month, as a result of bringing Accommodation Services on board.



New General Manager at The Green Hotel, Garry Wood, who recently joined Amity Hospitality following nine years at Crieff Hydro, outlined the many advantages the Hotel was currently experiencing, and gave details on the £50,000 refurbishment that has been ongoing since the last lockdown, with further work still to be completed: “We’re delighted with the results from Accommodation Services. We’re capturing more business, calls are being directly answered by Accommodation Services experienced team, and, as a result of freeing up this time, we’ve been able to redeploy a number of staff into other tasks within the business.”

“Additionally, we’re supplied with a call log so we can examine where enquiries – and bookings – are coming from,” said Garry, who remarked that even although he had only been with the team a short time, he could already see what a difference the new service was making, “not just financially, but in terms of efficiency.”

“The guest experience is now professional from the very first point of contact, with my front of house team able to concentrate on raising the guest experience during their stay,” he said. “We’ve been recruiting, including the appointment of a new Head Housekeeper, and have realistic plans to go from three star to four. Everything is playing its part in achieving this goal.”

Over lockdown, the hotel, which sees the vast majority of its guests coming from Edinburgh and Glasgow, was busy freshening many of its public areas, and began decorating a number of its bedrooms, a task which is still on-going.

“The Hotel is one of the best known in the area,” said Garry, who also spent time in management at Rusacks in St Andrews. “We’re unique in that we are able to package up 36 holes of golf at time of booking. If you stay with us for two nights you get three rounds in. It’s a fantastic USP, and as a result, the hotel owners want to invest at this time to improve the hotel in this top staycation year. £20,000 has been spent in the lounge, a further £15,000 in the bar, and £8,000 on the reception area. It’s all looking really good, with excellent customer feedback from our local market who use the hotel for dining and socialising. Another £50k is still to be spent on re-carpeting throughout the hotel, plus completing the bedroom refurbishments.”

“Now that the English schools are on holiday, we are welcoming guests from down south too,” finished Garry.

Nick Kourie, Operations Director at Amity Hospitality, cited the importance of the food & drink market at this time: “As soon as further covid19 restrictions ease, we want to introduce fine dining and tasting events to the Hotel, raising the standard of food and drink we serve, and linking in with the many excellent local suppliers we have in the area – this is still a huge driver in hospitality at the moment. We keep in touch with our local golf club captains as to what type of events and new features they would like to see introduced at The Green. The Hotel is a real centre of the local community and we want to keep it that way.”

“Overall, it’s still a challenging time for the hospitality sector, but we are looking to the future with the right team of people in place, including Accommodation Services, to lead us forward. We’d happily recommend them to other Hotels, as their expertise at this time has been invaluable. They bedded into our systems in no time at all, and will continue to deliver for us in the coming months,” said Nick.

Commenting on the relationship with Amity Hospitality at the Green Hotel, Alex McKie, Group Managing Director of the Fusion Group said: “We are delighted to have won this significant contract with one of the most iconic hotels in Kinross, and that it has borne fruit so quickly. Accommodation Services was created from our direct experience of running several hospitality businesses, and knowing what is needed to boost revenue. We can report to a management company, such as Amity, or deal directly with owners who also may wish to free up time and concentrate on other issues. The aim is always the same – to deliver measurable results.”

