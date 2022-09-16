Aerospace Engineering company chooses LifeCare Edinburgh as its new charity partner

Leonardo’s Edinburgh employees have voted to make LifeCare Edinburgh the focus of their charitable fundraising for the next two years.

The renowned charity, which turned 80 last year, supports more than 1,000 local older people every year through positive and practical care including registered outreach and day centres, help at home and meals on wheels, carers support and companionship activities. Through its relationship-based approach the charity supports issues including living with dementia, isolation, reduced mobilities, mental health concerns and those struggling on low-incomes. Services enable local older people to live well and independently in their own homes for longer.

The support from Leonardo will enable LifeCare to continue to deliver these core services at a critical time. The charity recently reported unprecedented levels of referrals across all their care services post-pandemic, with the charity’s Help at Home service experiencing a 250% increase in enquiries. This comes at a time when the cost of running all services is growing significantly.

James Wells, LifeCare’s Chief Executive said “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Leonardo employees as their charity partner across the next two years. Sadly, older people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Their health and wellbeing have suffered significantly and we are struggling to cope with demand for care and the rising costs of service delivery. None of our services are fully funded and we rely on our fundraising to support our life-affirming services.

“We look forward to working with the team at Leonardo to help them to raise funds for our positive and practical support that older people need to live their lives with extra zest. Also we can help the staff learn more about living with dementia and how then can actively support their affected family members.

“Over 85% of the people we help across the city live alone and without LifeCare, many older people would be left critically isolated. Our services provide the earlier help people need to keep them well in body and mind; helping when things are getting more difficult to manage, centred on the unique needs of each individual. We are extremely grateful for every pound raised.”

Mark Stead, SVP, Radar and Advanced Targeting for Leonardo in Edinburgh said: “The relationship-based approach taken by LifeCare to offer holistic support to older people is so vital. Our employees will be proud to support their efforts, which deal so attentively not only with each individual’s practical needs, but also with their sense of confidence, independence and quality of life. So many factors are affecting older people and their families in today’s challenging post pandemic climate and we will be striving to raise as much as we can for this important charity.”

LifeCare is a registered charity and relies on the support of its generous funders. In addition to Leonardo’s support, LifeCare receives funding from The Bank of Scotland Foundation, The Wolfson Foundation and The Stafford Trust. LifeCare also runs a busy community hub and café on Cheyne Street in Stockbridge with all proceeds going towards the organisation’s core services.

https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...