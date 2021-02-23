LifeCare Edinburgh, the older people’s support charity, is urgently extending its ‘meals on wheels’ service launched last year as increased support for the elderly through the crisis.

The charity set up the new service in September thanks to securing significant funding from Barclays 100×100 UK Covid-19 Community Relief Fund. The hot food delivery programme has rapidly become an integral part of the charity’s service plan supporting those most in need through the pandemic.

In just over three months, LifeCare has provided over 2,000 fresh and nutritious two-course meals delivered safely, hot and ready to eat. Meals are prepared in the charity’s community café on Cheyne Street and delivered by their Help at Home service.

Meal deliveries have been hailed as ‘lifesaving’ by those accessing the service. In particular, the programme is proving to be a huge help for those struggling with mobility issues which may be worsening through the crisis as people remain in the home. Others lack the energy to cater for themselves, for those who live alone it is something to look forward to, and it provides comfort and assurance for friends and family members who live elsewhere and are unable to visit to care for their loved ones. An additional benefit is that delivering the meals to those most vulnerable acts as an important regular ‘check-in’ service where the trained team can safely make sure that the individual is coping and assess or refer any new needs.

Damian McGowan CEO of LifeCare, said: ”We are hugely proud of our vital new meals on wheels service which has already provided positive, practical support to over 100 local older people who are truly suffering through this difficult time. The colder, darker months have always been a challenge for older people, but this is a winter like no other. The elderly have been disproportionately affected by the virus and as restrictions increase once again those in our communities remain very worried, fearful, often lonely and chronically isolated. Family and friends can no longer visit, activities are cancelled, and day services closed. The most vulnerable are shielding once again.

“We are therefore announcing that, thanks to the support from Barclays, LifeCare will be extending our meals on wheels service to offer double the existing support – we are now able to reach 200 local older people most in need. Those eligible will receive a fresh, nutritious two-course meal delivered hot and ready to eat. Please contact us if you or someone you know could benefit from LifeCare’s free meals on wheels service.”

Scott Stewart, Head of Barclays Scotland, said: “LifeCare is playing a vital role in this crisis. The charity has amplified its offering to elderly people with the donation provided by Barclays and we are delighted to support their work.”

Meals are delivered at lunchtime and there is a choice of two main courses each day with one choice always being vegetarian. All special dietary requirements and allergies can be catered for.

If you, or someone you know, would like to benefit from the meals on wheels service you may call 0131 343 0940 to discuss.

https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/

