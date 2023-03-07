LifeCare Edinburgh and Hibernian Community Foundation announce partnership benefitting local older people

Hibernian Community Foundation has announced an exciting new partnership with local older people’s charity LifeCare. The renowned charity provides positive care for hundreds of older people every day but is struggling to cope with unprecedented demand for its services. LifeCare launched an emergency appeal late last year to help reach more older people across the city and the Hibernian Community Foundation has added its support.

James Wells, Chief Executive of LifeCare said: “We are extremely worried about those in our community. Local older people are still coming to terms with the aftermath of the Covid restrictions; abilities and mobility deteriorated rapidly and now with the new cost of living crisis, enquiries for our help are rising – up 250% for some services.

We are very grateful to receive new support from Hibernian Community Foundation. Thanks to their generosity, we have already been able to increase our care for those that need us most. Together we delivered hot festive meals to clients who were alone at Christmas. Our clients enjoyed seeing a friendly face and having a chat with the delivery team. We are in the process of planning other positive initiatives which will allow us to reach more local older people with positive and caring support and activities. We look forward to continuing our work together to help ensure that no older person is left alone or isolated.”

Lewis Melee, Head of Community at Hibernian Community Foundation, recently visited one of the charity’s registered daycentres on Cheyne Street to meet some of LifeCare’s clients and join in with the day’s activities.

He said: “Supporting the members of the local community is so important to the foundation and club. It was lovely meeting LifeCare’s clients and hearing how they used to visit the stadium in years past. This winter we’re organising two lunch clubs every week, and a memories and reminiscence group at the home of Hibernian FC, Easter Road Stadium. These services are open to everyone and with this partnership we hope to extend our offering – you don’t have to be a Hibee to come along!”

Visit https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/ to donate or find out more about the charity’s services across the city.

