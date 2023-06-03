The COVID restrictions taught us all how much we value a visit to our local hairdresser to help us feel like ourselves, boost our self-esteem and to simply enjoy a chat and a catch-up with a friendly face.
Sadly, for people living with dementia this lockdown experience can be a permanent feature in life as visiting an everyday salon can be inaccessible, overwhelming, and without the right training, difficult for a hairdresser to deliver well.
However, things are changing in the capital as local charity LifeCare has launched the city’s first dedicated dementia-friendly hairdressing service providing essential haircare services for people living with dementia and their unpaid carers. LifeCare’s new ‘Forget-Me-Not’ hair service involves an experienced, caring and dementia-trained mobile hairdresser visiting people in their homes so that they can continue to experience the joy of a haircut.
The benefits of a hairdressing experience for a person living with dementia can be significant. Haircare helps people to maintain their appearance but also impacts on how they feel, their personal identity, and their overall self-esteem. For a person living with dementia, hairdressing can be a unique multi-sensory experience providing a valuable opportunity for touch and physical contact which is often missing outside of practical interactions. Regular visits and time for conversation can reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness. Feelings of self-worth and positive self-image are boosted and this increased confidence can mean people are more likely to be motivated to attend other activities and stay engaged with their community. Evidence shows haircare services support reminiscence activities as scents and experiences involved can be incredibly evocative and personal appearance can relate to people’s life stories and relationships.
James Wells, Chief Executive of LifeCare said “It’s sad and unfair that people living with dementia struggle to access ordinary haircare services that many of us take for granted. The typical busy, hot and noisy hair salon environment can just be too overwhelming for some and a lack of understanding amongst hairdressers can make the experience really difficult for everyone. Mobility issues and transport concerns also create problems.
“At Lifecare, we have a proud 80-year history of providing essential care services for local older people, ensuring no-one is left alone or isolated and that everyone can continue to enjoy the joy in their lives. So, we’re absolutely delighted that we are now able to launch this dedicated service which will make an immediate positive and life-changing difference to our older clients and their carers. We are already hearing from clients how they “feel like themselves again” and “can’t wait for their next appointment”. I’m looking forward to hearing more of these stories as the service continues to grow.”
Audrey McDonald, LifeCare’s dementia-friendly hairdresser said “It is an absolute pleasure to be helping to deliver this fantastic service. From my own personal experience, I understand how frustrating it can be for a person to be shut-out of these important pleasurable activities. Even a small trim can cheer a person up for the day. In just a few short weeks, I have already seen how much joy the service is bringing for local people. Together we are enjoying a giggle, a chat about old times and everyone is left feeling a million dollars.”
The charity relies on support from its funders to deliver all of its essential services. The Forget-Me-Not Salon has been made possible thanks to financial support from Age Scotland’s About Dementia project in partnership with the Scottish Government.
Head of Dementia at Age Scotland, Dr Kainde Manji said “We are excited to support LifeCare in their delivery of a dedicated haircare service for people with lived experience of dementia, and we recognise the importance of this type of community-based support in enabling ordinary activities that make a big difference to individual wellbeing. We know that increasing wellbeing and tackling social isolation can empower people with lived experience of dementia to take a more active role in their communities.”
The “Forget-Me-Not” hair service has been initially set up as pilot project offering the service to clients for free to ensure that it is accessible to all. If you know of someone living in the north of Edinburgh who could benefit from the service contact 0131 343 0940 or visit www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/services/home-salon. To donate or find out other ways to help visit https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/
Man dies in Leith Street incident
Police are appealing for information following the death of a 30-year-old man in Edinburgh. Around 7.45pm on Friday, 2 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Leith Street near to the junction with Greenside Row. Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where…
MSP adds his story to alcohol and drugs campaign
Lothians MSP Miles Briggs has opened up for the first time about his father’s alcohol use. He used the opportunity of backing a campaign to alcohol and drugs to tell his own story. In a candid and moving letter to his father as part of the See Beyond – See the Lives – Scotland campaign, Miles shared his experiences as the son of a single parent…
Continue Reading MSP adds his story to alcohol and drugs campaign
First Minister lays down a deadline over DRS
The First Minister Humza Yousaf has set down a deadline on Monday for the UK Government to rethink on their response to the Scottish deposit return scheme (DRS). Mr Yousaf has written to the Prime Minister urging him to revoke the UK Government’s rejection of glass in the DRS by 5 June. The First Minister…
Continue Reading First Minister lays down a deadline over DRS
Shorter distance but higher quality for Edinburgh Cup at Musselburgh
Shortening the distance of the £40,000 Edinburgh Cup at Musselburgh tomorrow (Sat 3 June) seems to have appealed to Middleham trainer Charlie Johnston who is triple-handed in the nine furlong handicap. Musselburgh Racecourse general manager Bill Farnsworth revealed earlier that trimming the race from 12 furlongs (1 ½ miles) to just 1⅛ mile was done…
Continue Reading Shorter distance but higher quality for Edinburgh Cup at Musselburgh
The Declaration of Arbroath – see it now for one month only at National Museum of Scotland
A 703 year old document of national importance will go on display at the National Museum of Scotland on Saturday. The parchment is considered so susceptible to light damage that the display will be open to the public for one month only. The document is the Declaration of Arbroath which has not been on show…
Continue Reading The Declaration of Arbroath – see it now for one month only at National Museum of Scotland
Five things you need to know today
Weekend events Here is a selection of events taking place this weekend as well as racing at Musselburgh. If you know of any others or are organising an event please send us your poster or email us details editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk Beating Retreat If you have never had the opportunity of watching a Beating Retreat up close…