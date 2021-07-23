Older people’s care charity awarded £1,000 from the Arnold Clark Community Fund

LifeCare Edinburgh has received £1,000 from Arnold Clark’s Community Fund to help the charity deliver its essential care to hundreds of older people living across the north of the city.

The local charity offers registered care, outreach activities and help at home services for older people. Established in 1941, the organisation supports elderly clients suffering with dementia, mobility issues, those experiencing isolation and loneliness, food poverty, mental health problems and offers dedicated support for carers.

LifeCare’s vital services have not stopped through the pandemic. Since March 2020, the charity has supported over 770 elderly individuals with vital positive support designed to protect and maintain the physical and mental health needs of some of the most isolated older members of the community. The committed team has worked tirelessly to safely deliver essential care, practical help and companionship activities to ensure older people received the support they needed to stay well. The charity also launched several important new initiatives, such as their hugely successful meals on wheels service, specifically designed to help support the most isolated and vulnerable.

Margaret Stewart, Care Service Manager at LifeCare said “Throughout LifeCare, we have worked tirelessly to ensure no client in need went without our dedicated support and contact. We have delivered over 7,500 hours of registered care through the crisis to date, over 10,000 hours of help within the home, made over 4,300 calls to carers most in need and served up over 10,000 hot nutritious meals to doorsteps. We simply could not deliver this vital care without the generous support from our funders. A huge thank you to Arnold Clark for this recent award which will help us to continue to care for those who need our help.”

Chief Executive and Group Managing Director Eddie Hawthorne said: “The Arnold Clark Community Fund is here to connect us with our local communities, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to help LifeCare with this grant. The past year has been challenging for so many of us, which is why it’s important that organisations like LifeCare, who work so hard improve the lives of others, continue to get the support they need. We hope this grant will make a difference and help them continue to provide essential care to the elderly living in Edinburgh.’

https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/

