Edinburgh charity Lifecare has appointed Damian McGowan as its new Chief Executive. Based in Stockbridge, the charity offers care and support for older people in the north of the city.

Mr McGowan has over 30 years’ experience in social work, social care and adult care services. He has previously led Gowrie Care and most recently was Managing Director at Corcare in Cornwall.

Jock Miller, Chair of the Board of Trustees said: “Damian brings a wealth experience and leadership talents which will immediately benefit everyone within the charity and will have a hugely positive impact on all of our important care services. We are thrilled that in the year in which we will celebrate our 80-year anniversary, and in which we will continue to navigate the challenges of Covid-19, Damian is joining us to drive forward and continue our well-known success offering first-class care for older people in our communities.”

Lifecare supports older people to live life to the full through their year round services including Outreach, Help at Home and Vintage Vibes. Usually they run three day clubs, a community café and venue along with a range of activities for over 60s.

Damian McGowan, CEO of LifeCare Edinburgh, said: “LifeCare delivers incredible high-quality care and support to hundreds of local older people within our communities every year. The care which my new colleagues deliver daily enables older people to remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible; they support both their physical and mental wellbeing. This is always vital, but never more so than through this shocking pandemic which has disproportionately affected older people who are otherwise left chronically isolated and vulnerable.

“I am extremely proud and honoured to be joining LifeCare at this crucial time. Collectively the board and all the staff have worked tirelessly to continue to safely deliver the key support our hundreds of elderly clients continue to need to survive this crisis. They have quickly adapted, redesigned, and introduced new key services to make sure that all essential needs have been met. Once we are able, I very much look forward to getting out into the community to safely meet with the people we support and to working with our board, staff and all of our dedicated volunteers.”

LifeCare Edinburgh is a registered charity and relies on the support of its funders. Key relationships include Barclays, Lothian Buses, Tesco Bank Edinburgh and all the many local people who take part in community fundraising events.

www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...