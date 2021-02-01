Scotland’s national fire and rescue service is raising the Pride flag to mark LGBT History Month.

The rainbow flag is flying proudly at three of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s regional headquarters and its national headquarters in Cambuslang.

LGBT History Month takes place every February and is a month-long celebration, providing education and insight into the issues that the LGBT community face. Each year has a different theme, this year unsung people and intersectionality were selected.

Assistant Chief Officer Paul Stewart and Deputy Assistant Chief Officer David Farries are the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s LGBT senior equality champions.

DACO Farries said: “I take my role as a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service LGBT Senior Champion very seriously, not only is it hugely important to me on a personal level but as an organisation it is essential that we continue to do everything we can to continue to create an inclusive environment that supports equality and diversity.

“LGBT History month provides us with opportunities to learn about the journeys that individuals, organisations and society on the whole has been on. The ‘Unsung heroes’ theme of this LGBT History Month sits particularly well in an organisation such as ours, given that we pride ourselves on going about our business without fanfare or praise, we shouldn’t however lose sight of the countless individuals who have been pioneers or have made telling contributions to the LGBT cause within the Fire and Rescue Service and beyond.”

Last year, the SFRS senior leadership team volunteered to be equality champions for specific protected characteristics – to highlight that allies can be drawn from a range of different backgrounds and do not have to share that characteristic.

In previous years, events have taken place throughout the month across the country. However, this year the events have moved online to continue the celebrations and support that can’t be delivered in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures being taken to tackle it.

Information about these events is available on the LGBT History Month website:

Like this: Like Loading...