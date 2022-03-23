Residents at an Edinburgh care home have completed a mile for every day in February to raise money for a charity which supports older people in the local community.

Haugh House residents stepped up to the challenge by walking and wheeling 28 miles last month to reach their fundraising target of £350 for the Stockbridge charity, LifeCare.

LifeCare, based in Cheyne Street, has been helping support people with dementia for more than 80 years and offers a number of initiatives to help combat loneliness as well as providing vital care and hot meals direct to elderly people’s doorsteps.

The residents at Stockbridge’s Haugh House have powered through wind and rain to ensure they completed every mile to raise vital funds for the charity, with those taking part ranging in age from 85 to 90.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, LifeCare provided more than 17,500 hours of essential care to support people in their homes. The charity also delivered more than 6,000 hot meals to older people across North Edinburgh and spent more than 3,000 hours calling and visiting isolated people across the capital.

Iain walking for charity

Iain, an 89-year-old who lives at Haugh House, said: “We’re all very happy to have helped in making a small difference for LifeCare. The charity provides an incredible service for people around the community.

“It was hard going but it is extremely rewarding to have completed the miles for a great cause.”

Haugh House is a modern purpose-built home for 15 residents set in a tranquil setting overlooking the Water of Leith and is part of wider community efforts to recognise Stockbridge as a dementia-friendly area.

Jo Dickman, Manager at Haugh House said: “The work LifeCare does is truly amazing and the charity is extremely close to our hearts at Haugh House. It was so pleasing to see everyone involved give their all for this worthy cause.

“The staff were also great in supporting residents throughout by walking with them every day. It really was a team effort.

“I’m very proud of the residents for showing such a togetherness in hitting this milestone. We’re looking forward to coming up with new ways to help local charities after another great success here at Haugh House.”

The February charity push is just a small part of the exciting year Haugh House has had so far, with major renovations taking place at the home, transforming key areas of the building.

There are now an additional five brand new rooms within the upstairs of the luxurious home as well as a complete renovation of the lounge and dining areas. With fundraising and refurbishing complete residents can enjoy the modern details of the home’s interior whilst living in the historic Stockbridge area.

Isa Crawford of Haugh House

Like this: Like Loading...