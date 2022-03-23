Seventies band Simple Minds have announced a special second show on 13 August in Princes Street Gardens with all profits going to UNICEF for children in Ukraine.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 25 March at 9am.

Simple Minds will now play two shows on 12 and 13 August under Edinburgh Castle.

who are celebrating 40 years of hits this year, will also play the whole of their much-loved and revered New Gold Dream album as well as some of their well-known hits like “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” and “Waterfront”.



Speaking of the new show, the band said: “We can think of no better way to bring our upcoming UK/European Tour to a climax than performing not one – but now two shows at Princess Street Gardens, Edinburgh. Maximising on that rare opportunity, we aim to make the additional show even more special for our fans by playing in full a one-off performance on Saturday 13th August of our career landmark New Gold Dream (81,82, 83, 84) plus our greatest hits. All profits from that show will go to UNICEF – FOR CHILDREN IN UKRAINE.”

Tickets for this special Simple Minds show go on sale from 9am on Friday 25thMarch via smmrsessions.com

Formed in the seventies, and named after a lyric – ‘so simple minded’ – from David Bowie’s seminal 1972 single The Jean Genie, Simple Minds have become one of the most successful bands ever to come from the UK, selling over 60 million records worldwide, having number one singles on both sides of the Atlantic, and number one albums the world over, including five UK number one albums: Sparkle In The Rain (1984), Once Upon A Time (1985) and Street Fighting Years as well as the concert recording Live In The City Of Light (1987), and the compilation Glittering Prize 81/92.

Over the past 10 years Simple Minds has rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days, found themselves referenced by younger artists and playing to tens of thousands of people every year, all over the world. They have been the recipient of the Q Awards Lifetime Achievement and received universal critical acclaim for their recent albums. 2015’s Big Music was described by MOJO magazine as “their best album in 30 years”, and 2018’s Walk Between Worlds was acclaimed across the board and became their most successful album in over two decades, culminating in their largest US tour to date.

