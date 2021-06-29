Café Life announces reopening for breakfast and lunch.

LifeCare Edinburgh has told us that they have reopened their popular community café, Café Life, on Cheyne Street, Stockbridge. The large, bright and comfortable space is now serving hot and cold breakfast and lunch options Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm.

Stephen Clarke, Business Manager, said: “We’re delighted that we’re now able to welcome customers back into our hugely popular community café. I know many regulars have missed being able to pop into our welcoming space and we look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones too. Based in our community venue on Cheyne Street, we have good transport links, accessible toilets and great changing facilities. Each visit to our café helps support our charitable activities.

“We are working hard to get the rest of the venue open for our many different adult and child recreational classes, events and parties. Keep an eye on our website for up-to-date information.”

Café Life also offers a breakfast delivery service. Search EH4 1JB on JustEat or call 0131 343 0940

