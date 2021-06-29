Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Forfar visited St James Quarter for a tour of the new area developed by Nuveen Real Estate which has transformed the east end of Edinburgh.

St James Quarter is the most significant transformation in Edinburgh in a generation and phase one opened last week.

The new development is a new retail-led, lifestyle district that fully integrates and enhances Edinburgh’s city centre – providing an inspiring, attractive, and vibrant destination which is creating 3,000 retail and leisure jobs.

As part of its development programme, Nuveen Real Estate also committed to improving local infrastructure and public space in the area through the Growth Accelerator Model, the innovative funding arrangement with The Scottish Government.

Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Forfar visit St James Quarter, 29 June 2021 PHOTO Ian Georgeson

Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Forfar visit St James Quarter 29 June 2021. PHOTOS Ian Georgeson

Martin Perry, director of development at St James Quarter, said: “We were delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses to St James Quarter today.

“The team were honoured to show off the brand-new 850,000 sq ft shopping galleria, and the enviable line up of brands within it, but also give them a sneak peek at the amazing spaces and places that are still to come.

“We believe in Edinburgh, and we are excited to help lead the way as part of the city’s wider economic recovery. Throughout this pandemic we have never questioned our investment in not only the St James Quarter but the city itself. We’re here to stay and we’re here to help.

“Everyone involved has worked incredibly hard over the last 5 years to bring the St James Quarter vision to life and to deliver a world-class destination within the heart of the capital city – and a visit from the Royal Household was a great way to top off the phase one opening celebrations.”

Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Forfar visit St James Quarter Today, 29 June 2021 PHOTOS Ian Georgeson

Like this: Like Loading...