Wondering where to go this weekend? St James Quarter has their seafood festival on – including on Monday.

Edinburgh Seafood Festival, St James Quarter 03-05 May 2025. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Bonnie & Wild is hosting the “Battle of the Chefs” as part of the Edinburgh Seafood Festival at the St James Quarter. Sure to be a hot contest, some of Scotland’s best chefs will be showing off their cooking skills, banter and favourite dishes to 80 guests and judges.



Joining MasterChef: The Professionals Winner Gary Maclean and TV Chef Jimmy Lee are four chefs well experienced in winning awards and catering to discerning foodies.

Suki Jayaratne and Shehan Fernando of Kochchi won UK and Scottish Street Food awards for their Sri Lankan kitchen Kochchi, Nick Watkins of El Perro Negro has twice won UK Burger of the Year and recently won Burger Chef of the Year, while Ivan Stein co-founded the acclaimed restaurant The Gannet, and more recently launched Chooks at Bonnie & Wild.

Each of the chefs will be cooking dishes designed to delight diners as part of the Edinburgh Seafood Festival at the St James Quarter. Each of the chefs will be hoping to woo guests, score the most points and win the coveted “Bonniest Chef” title.

Gary Maclean said: “One of the very best things about Bonnie & Wild is the collaborative, convivial atmosphere we have here. This Battle of the Chefs event is all about putting on some great food with some great people, and everyone having a bit of fun, friendly competition.”

