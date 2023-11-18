Whisky fans need to hot-foot it to the Register Square entrance at St James Quarter for a technicolour world of fun, courtesy of Glenmorangie’s Wonder Hotline.

This immersive pop-up is only in town today, Saturday. The experience is great fun with a classic British phone box transformed into an imaginative whisky adventure, decorated in Glenmorangie’s bold signature orange, and saturated with kaleidoscopic colour. There is extra fantastical decor by renowned Edinburgh florist Fruit Salad with an unexpected tropical oasis of sculptural floralscapes and living walls.

It’s kind of delicious and wonderful

Ring ring. Adventure-seeking pedestrians who are passing the pop-up are invited to pause and answer the ringing Wonder Hotline telephone. Upon lifting the receiver, a live voice actor will guide the inquisitive listener through a series of entertaining prompts, while the phone box lighting dramatically shifts from vibrant orange to moody hues.

After a series of short witty interactions, you’re asked to strike a pose in the seriously Instagrammable orange phone box. A Glenmorangie coin is then dispensed which can be exchanged for a Delicious Old Fashioned made with Glenmorangie Original or for a ‘Decadent Old Fashioned’ cocktail, made with Glenmorangie Lasanta. The latter is full of Christmas cheer as Lasanta is aged for 12 years, and finished in a combination of Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks.



This is the start of Glenmorangie’s countdown as they bring in the festive season across some of the capital’s top bars with a measure of deliciousness, a dash of wonder and a journey of intrigue. The experience is certainly transforming an everyday experience into a magical moment.



The Wonder Lounge in St James Quarter is also open as a wondrous pit stop to the public who wish to buy a Glenmorangie bottled cocktail, as well as presenting a Tarot experience, sure to deliver an enigmatic reading of the fun and frivolity ahead this festive season.

And if you miss the pop-up, you can still join in with a Glenmorangie cocktail at 20 of the city’s best bars in the run-up to the Big Day. From the hidden gem that is Nightcap, to the playful sophistication of Commons Club and the relaxed fun of Eve, both at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, there are many Glenmorangie cocktails on offer to try.

