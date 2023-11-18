A small Edinburgh-based independent school for boys and girls, Cargilfield School, has been named among the UK’s best for cricket in The Cricketer’s Schools Guide 2024 as the only school in Scotland.

Cricket has always been an integral part of the boys’ and girls’ lives at Cargilfield, and its popularity continues to soar.

A spokesperson said: “We have a dedicated girls’ cricket programme, spanning from U13 down to U9. All girls over the age of 11 are given the option to play hardball cricket, with our 1stXI Girls’ team participating in Cricket Scotland Schools’ Cup competitions and weekly hardball matches against senior school U15 girls teams. Mixed cricket matches are played at the U9 level, and all girls engage in cricket activities three times a week throughout the summer term.

“Cargilfield School is proud to continue our strong links with cricket clubs in Edinburgh and we offer coaching every week throughout the winter, led by current Scotland batsman, George Munsey.”

