Photographer Craig Duncan was ready when Edinburgh’s Christmas opened on Friday evening to take a shot of the first part of the festivities to open at East Princes Street Gardens.
The festivities will run until 6 January on four sites – East and West Princes Street Gardens, George Street and in St Andrew Square.
All images © Craig Duncan
