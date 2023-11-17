Merchiston Tennis Club, Polwarth, had a season to remember with highlights including a visit from former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski during the recent Brodies sponsored tennis event at the nearby Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The annual club championship was also played in warm sunshine with James Wood enjoying a clean sweep of singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles.

James defeated Ted Porter in the singles then teamed up with Sharon Murray to win the mixed.

The men’s doubles’ success was in partnership with Franck Bergeret.

The ladies singles winner was Emma Fairgrieve who defeated Gillian De Candole.

Gillian also reached the ladies doubles final in partnership with Jill Maguire but lost out to Helen Colhoun and Lauren Smith.

Greg Rusedski visited the club

James Wood, left, beat Ted Porter in the men’s singles final

James formed a successful mixed doubles partnership with Sharon Murray

James Wood and Franck Bergeret proved a winning men’s doubles combo defeating Richard McQueen and Matt Strachan

