Tornado is the first main line steam locomotive built in the UK since 1960, and it made headlines as it steamed for the first time in 2008.

In the last decade and more, the engine has continued hauling Royal Trains and appearing on the big screen in Paddington2 as well as on numerous television programmes including Top Gear.

Tornado is also the fastest steam engine to run since the 1960s, reaching 100mph on a test train in 2017.

The tours are run by 21st Century Steam.

Tornado Class The Great Britain XVII On way back from Inverness to Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Tornado Class The Great Britain XVII On way back from Inverness to Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Tornado Class The Great Britain XVII On way back from Inverness to Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Tornado Class The Great Britain XVII On way back from Inverness to Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Like this: Like Loading...