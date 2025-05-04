David Gray praised his players for bouncing back from last weekend’s defeat and the supporters for pushing them on during the second-half when they were under pressure in yesterday’s 3-1 victory over Dundee United.

Hibs suffered a setback against Aberdeen last weekend but showed the perfect way to respond as they collected a massive three points in the race for third place.

Goals from Martin Boyle and Mykola Kuharevich gave Hibs a 2-0 half time lead before Dwight Gayle sealed the victory, after Kristijan Trapanovski pulled one back just after half-time.

Hibs move three points clear of Aberdeen in third place in the William Hill Premiership with a convincing 3-1 win over Dundee United at Easter Road.

When speaking after the game, Gray explained how delighted he was with the mentality shown by his players.

“It’s easy to say when you look back and you’ve got three points in the bag, but I did feel they’d show a reaction. It’s one thing showing it on the training pitch and one thing delivering that on a matchday. With the magnitude of the game, and everything at stake, I asked the players for a reaction, and I certainly got it.

“In the first half we were excellent and started the game with real intent. We maybe could’ve been further in-front because of our dominance, but everything I asked of the players in the first half they delivered.

“I spoke a lot at half-time about the importance of the next goal. The next goal in the game was going to be huge, and we expected a reaction from Dundee United.

“Credit to them because they made a change and we conceded a poor goal from a set piece, which we will have to look at.

“The players then showed their character, but also the fans got right behind the team. Everyone stayed together and believed that we’d get the next goal. I thought we had the best chances in the game and deserved the three points.

“I’m delighted for everyone involved. A lot of people outside the Football Club were looking to see how Hibs would bounce back from the incredible run, and we showed exactly how to react. I’m delighted for everyone. It’s a massive result.”

That win means Hibs have now won their last eight consecutive matches at Easter Road – a stadium that’s become a real fortress.

“Everyone plays a part in that. It doesn’t happen by accident. It’s from the players feeling confident on the pitch, the togetherness of the group, and the fans driving them on.

“There was a lull period for us in the second half and Dundee United were pushing us trying to find an equaliser, but our fans were right behind the players and really drove them on. They played a massive part in that victory.”

