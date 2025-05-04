The Leddie, the award-winning boutique retreat in Aberlady, has unveiled its seasonal summer menu.

Drawing on the rich bounty of East Lothian’s local larder, the new seasonal selection highlights locally sourced ingredients and fresh, vibrant flavours. From garden-grown herbs to locally sourced seafood, the menu reflects The Leddie’s continued commitment to sustainability, quality, and culinary excellence.

The menu ranges from light lunches in the beer garden to hearty post-golf dinners. The Leddie team has expertly designed the seasonal menu to cater to all tastes and occasions.

The Leddie’s AA Rosette restaurant invites guests to savour the season in true East Lothian style. Highlights include vibrant summer salads such as a classic Caesar with a choice of chicken or prawns, and a daily rotation of fresh seafood specials sourced directly from nearby shores. The centrepiece of the summer kitchen is The Leddie Grill, where guests can enjoy premium cuts from award-winning East Lothian butcher, John Gilmore. A selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes also features prominently, including seasonal asparagus, pea and wild garlic pappardelle with parmesan, and The Leddie Falafel Burger, served with baby gem, tomato, gherkins, harissa mayo and fries.

The beer garden offers the ideal setting to soak up the long, light Scottish evenings, perfect for casual al fresco dining or drinks with friends. Located just 30 minutes from Edinburgh, it is a coastal escape “that feels a world away”.

Robert Clark, General Manager of The Leddie, said: We’re incredibly proud of what the team have created for this year’s summer menu. At The Leddie, we believe in championing local producers and letting seasonal ingredients speak for themselves. This new menu celebrates the region’s best – from the fields, the coast, and everything in between. Whether it’s a relaxed lunch in the garden or dinner after a day on the links, we’re proud to offer something for every guest to enjoy.”

www.theleddie.com







