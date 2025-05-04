Hibs on-loan striker Mykolo Kuharevich was delighted after his goal helped secure a “massive” win over Dundee United at Easter Road yesterday.

The Ukrainian forward netted the second goal of the afternoon to help Hibs to a crucial 3-1 victory that puts the team three points clear in third-place.

Kuharevich’s low strike from outside the area was his second goal in as many games against United, though the 23-year-old insists he is indifferent to who he scores against so long as his goals help the team.

Hibs move three points clear of Aberdeen in third place in the William Hill Premiership with a convincing 3-1 win over Dundee United at Easter Road.

Credit: Ian Jacobs

“I enjoy every game when we are winning and when I am scoring,” he told HibsTV.

“It does not matter when it is Dundee United or anyone else. I try to score and do my best in every game.

“It was a very good feeling. I worked so hard for that. In the last game, I was unlucky and I tried to do my best.

“But today, I am really happy. Really happy for the team and myself. We done well today.”

Martin Boyle’s opener and Kuharevich’s finish earned Hibs a two-goal cushion at the break, but a quick response following the restart from the visitors put pressure on Hibs in the second 45.

The attacker was pleased with how he and his teammates dealt with United’s threat, before Dwight Gayle would head in a third late on to ensure three points stayed in EH7.

“It was tough because they started the second half well. And we knew it, I think,” he added. “But we did good to deal with that and get three points.

“Everyone is so happy,” he added.

“We enjoy to play games like this. This is massive. These last games are so important.

“We have pressure on us but it just gives us even more happiness after we get the result.”

