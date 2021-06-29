The Made in Scotland Showcase returns for the 2021 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

This presents the best of theatre, dance and music from Scotland live in-person and online.

The curated showcase includes a variety of work, including six world premieres, showing the quality and resilience of Scotland’s amazing artists producing work in these challenging times. The work includes site specific work on Silverknowes Beach to a digital world premiere from Scotland’s leading cellist collaborating with a world-renowned Indian violinist.

Made in Scotland 2021 is a celebration of creativity and the desire to engage with one another and share stories once again – whether in person or in the digital space.

The ten artists, companies and ensembles who will present their work this year were awarded funding in 2020 and chose to rollover to 2021. An additional eight companies originally awarded in 2020 have chosen to rollover once again and will now present their work in the 2022 Fringe.

Applications will open as normal in Autumn 2021 for the 2022 showcase, so 2022 will therefore see an extended Made in Scotland showcase to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Fringe.

29th June 2021 Edinburgh – The official programme launch of the Made in Scotland Showcase 2021 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the best of theatre, dance and music from Scotland live in-person and online. The curated showcase features a range of work showcasing the quality and resilience of Scotland’s amazing artists from site specific work on Silverknowes Beach to a digital world premiere from Scotland’s leading cellist collaborating with a world-renowned Indian violinist. Photos feature company members from the show MOVE: Lead Artist: Julia Taudevin Company: Nerea Bello and Mairi Morrison PHOTOS Live Edinburgh News

In light of the ongoing restrictions and to take advantage of the opportunities for digital engagement this year, 2021’s funding was adapted to create a Digital Assets Pot.All 18 original companies, those presenting this year and those rolling into 2022, were invited to apply for up to £3,000 towards the creation of digital assets such as video, photography, audio, or graphic design to amplify the ongoing promotion of their shows and enable engagement with industry professionals during the Fringe.

The Made in Scotland showcase is made possible through funding from the Scottish Government’s Expo Fund and is a partnership between the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Creative Scotland, Federation of Scottish Theatre and the Scottish Music Centre.

Jenny Gilruth MSP, Culture Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, said: “The Scottish Government Expo Fund continues to support Made in Scotland, a fantastic showcase of Scottish theatre, dance and music.

“This year, through a hybrid of online and in-person performances, it will present the best of Scotland’s creative talent at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and help ensure artists receive the support they need to develop their careers and secure future international opportunities.”

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: “Made in Scotland has always been a testament to Scottish talent, creativity and ideas, and I could not be more thrilled to see this year’s programme of in person and digital work launch.

“It’s brilliant to see the funding being used to help artists connect with audiences again and adapt to a digital landscape, keeping the power of performance and culture in the forefront of our minds. These have been such challenging times for us all, and it’s so positive that we can reconnect through art and storytelling thanks to programmes like this.”

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart, Head of Theatre, Creative Scotland said: “The Made In Scotland programme is all about showcasing our world class theatre, dance and music made in Scotland to international audiences and securing future opportunities to collaborate, tour and perform work. “As we begin to emerge from a particularly challenging year, with additional support to enable companies to promote their work digitally, we anticipate high levels of new and renewed interest from international promoters.”

Fiona Sturgeon-Shea, Director, Federation of Scottish Theatre said: “Made in Scotland is a vital investment in Scotland’s cultural sector and shows its committed support to help artists and producers engage with international promoters and programmers at the world’s biggest arts festival. The showcase creates new and exciting opportunities for our members, enabling new conversations, partnerships and the ability to explore new markets. We are delighted to continue working with our partners on Made in Scotland, and in 2021 see it as a testament and celebration of the creative ways the culture sector has adapted and responded to the most difficult of years.”

Gill Maxwell, Executive Director, Scottish Music Centre said: “Working in partnership with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Creative Scotland and the Federation of Scottish Theatre, the Scottish Music Centre is delighted that this year’s edition of Made in Scotland will again present a range of world-class music shows.

“Highlighting the quality and diversity of Scotland’s composers, songwriters, musicians and artists, this impressive programme presents new Scottish music from across all genres: from electric and acoustic multi-artist collaborations to solo instrumentalists, contemporary classical and jazz ensembles to retro-tech musical theatre and a spectacular outdoor live art and music fusion, this year’s programme will be a feast of choice for music lovers.”

Photo John L Preece

Like this: Like Loading...