There will be brand new theatre and drama at theSpaceUK at this year’s Fringe with everything from Shakespeare to new writing.

The packed programme of premieres at any of these venues include:

Award-winning playwright Rachel O’Regan asks what makes a bright future in the brand new riotous comedy Afterparty from New Celts Productions and F-Bomb Theatre. Femme Ta Bouche is gender-bending performance-artiste with an outrageous plan: return to her gay conversion camp to cause chaos before chemo starts tomorrow. Provocative, hilarious and moving melodram-edy from A Drunken Sailor.



It’s Not Rocket Science from Nottingham New Theatre is an innovative new play about a woman’s dream of pursuing a career in aerospace engineering. A combination of verbatim and epic theatre, it is inspired by interviews with over 20 female aerospace professionals. ‘A dynamic piece of new writing’, Plasters, by RJ Theatre Company, is an intimate window into the mind of a young woman, who is struggling to piece together her own recollection of what’s happening.



A light yet heartfelt comedy aiming to bring smiles to the Fringe, Radio 69 is an irreverent queer comedy from The Counterminers, set in a radio station in the Scottish borders following the mundane lives of the people who work there as they try to stop the station from closing forever.



Join Will ‘Cavaliero’ Kempe, gentleman player, juggling jester and London’s finest clown, as he gives his final performance and tells us what really happened between him and Will ‘git-face’ Shakespeare – Shakespeare’s Fool, from Tortive Theatre, is a bittersweet tale, told by an idiot. Performed by members of the charity Raised Voices who have experienced homelessness, mental health issues or addiction, Slings and Arrows is the story of one woman’s journey from desperation to redemption.



Allison is desperate to prove to you, her jury, that she is innocent. You’re My Jury, from Centre Stage Theatre Company is interactive theatre that will have you second guessing everything as you delve deeper into Allison’s story.

Looks Like We Made It is a brand new jukebox musical based on the music of Barry Manilow starring Norda Mullen, rhythm guitarist for The Moody Blues. Catch Barry Manilow’s classic songs, Mandy, Could It Be Magic, Copacabanaand many others, performed with a refreshing twist in this new musical from ChasingRainbows.



From the company that brought your SiX and RUST is a brand new musical, On Your Bike. Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society are back with an exhilarating new musical about finding love and chicken in a gig-economy world.

theSpaceUK’s artistic director, Charles Pamment, said: “With the biggest new-writing programme at the Fringe, we’re always proud to stand by our reputation for championing new-writing, new shows and new companies. These shows are the key to making the Edinburgh Festival Fringe like no other Festival.



“This year’s programme is packed full of hidden gems – and there’s plenty of shows that have never been seen before. We offer our companies a platform to have their work seen by global audiences, and support to make sure that their first Fringe experience means they want to come back year after year.



“Join theSpaceUK this summer to watch this brand new work and experience the true meaning of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

www.thespaceuk.com

