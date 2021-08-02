A third Mexican street food restaurant has just opened joining the two El Cartel locations in the city centre at Teviot and Thistle.

The new El Cartel Roxburgh, which will be the largest of the trio, will open in the Old Town in Roxburgh Court.

With an outdoor seating area and a large bar offering tequilas and mezcals the restaurant is especially suited for larger groups. El Cartel Roxburgh was designed by Glasgow-based Scarinish Studio, who also created the stylish Lady Libertine bar on West Register Street.

The menu is designed by Head Chef, Daniele Dessi using locally sourced ingredients creating layers of flavour.

Anthony Hester, Director at The Bon Vivant Group, which owns El Cartel said: “The opportunity to locate to the building in Roxburgh came up and it was too good to miss out on. Mexican street food is a huge trend that shows no signs of diminishing and the El Cartel concept has proven to be extremely popular with locals and tourists alike.

“We know the smaller venues have limited what we can offer, so we are delighted to be able to develop the El Cartel concept with more tables in a larger, light and airy space. It can also be adapted to accommodate groups as a reflection of the fact that we all now crave time with family and friends having spent so much time apart.

“Opening with a mix of familiar existing staff and new faces guarantees that fans of El Cartel will immediately feel at home with the warm welcome, the quality of food and the comfortable environment that El Cartel Roxburgh offers. We are so excited to be open and to share this exciting new space with friends, old and new.”

Open seven days from noon to midnight, booking is advisable.

